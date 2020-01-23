Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 211,726 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.76% of Five Prime Therapeutics worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 1,691.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 821.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 22,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 25,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 31,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FPRX stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $193.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.49. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $13.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 921.30% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FPRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five Prime Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 1,120,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $3,808,034.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein bought 25,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.37 per share, with a total value of $1,261,897.20. Insiders acquired 2,487,381 shares of company stock valued at $10,453,715 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

