Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 81.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,490 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 208.7% during the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in American Water Works by 149.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $134.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52 week low of $92.36 and a 52 week high of $134.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.05.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

