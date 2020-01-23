Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,205 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at $8,788,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 461,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,075 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $650,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 391.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 115,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 92,024 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,212,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 749,011 shares in the company, valued at $41,420,308.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 26,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,499,039.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,787,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,623. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $60.91 on Thursday. CBRE Group Inc has a one year low of $42.95 and a one year high of $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.84.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

