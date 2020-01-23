Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.12 Million in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 284,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.05% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LJPC. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $5,319,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 394.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 375,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 299,995 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after acquiring an additional 128,074 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 127.1% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,024 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LJPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of LJPC stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $13.90.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 683.88% and a negative return on equity of 715.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 2,971,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,801,774.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $4,990,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,974,682 shares of company stock valued at $25,816,464 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

