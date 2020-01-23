Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.13 Million in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 64,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 86,956 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $1,566,077.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,835.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,639 shares of company stock worth $6,782,604 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Sunday, January 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.91.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $25.31.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Exelixis had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 64.05%. The business had revenue of $271.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

