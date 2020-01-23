Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.25 Million in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 443,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.50% of Accuray at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 7.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Accuray by 376.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Accuray by 5.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Accuray by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accuray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Accuray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Accuray news, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,563 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $28,520.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,238.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 144,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,380.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,663 shares of company stock worth $169,767 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ARAY opened at $3.95 on Thursday. Accuray Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $292.00 million, a P/E ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.98.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Accuray had a negative return on equity of 35.92% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $89.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

