Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1 Million in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 62,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.16% of Cara Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 427,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 16.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

In other news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $79,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,970.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Terrillion sold 3,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $67,859.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,770.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,940. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $692.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.35% and a negative net margin of 470.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cara Therapeutics Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.