Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1 Million in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,814 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $32,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $654,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,265 shares in the company, valued at $867,663.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,462 shares of company stock worth $14,832,730 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNDM. UBS Group raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.92.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $69.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $74.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.78 and a beta of 0.16.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $94.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

