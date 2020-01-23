Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,982 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.19% of CEVA worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,644,000 after acquiring an additional 43,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CEVA by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,609,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CEVA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CEVA by 78.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after buying an additional 108,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in CEVA by 67.1% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 217,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 87,177 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CEVA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

CEVA stock opened at $29.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $643.95 million, a P/E ratio of -746.75 and a beta of 1.46. CEVA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $33.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. CEVA had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

