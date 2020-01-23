Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.29% of RBB Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 31.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 435.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 27,600.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.14. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.01 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.