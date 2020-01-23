Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,692,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,394,000 after acquiring an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 380.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 789,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after acquiring an additional 625,197 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 496.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 43,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 238.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 11,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASGN. ValuEngine downgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASGN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

NYSE ASGN opened at $69.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.93. ASGN Inc has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $72.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.20 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASGN Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

