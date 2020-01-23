Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,076 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tapestry by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,015,589 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $365,106,000 after acquiring an additional 751,835 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,397,123 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $139,521,000 after purchasing an additional 318,716 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 39,001.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,790,642 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $88,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,505 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 6,554.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 909,994 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,874,000 after purchasing an additional 896,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,543 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,686,000 after purchasing an additional 339,952 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPR opened at $27.65 on Thursday. Tapestry Inc has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $39.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Edward Jones upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

