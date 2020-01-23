Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,137 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 400.0% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 500,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,460,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 22,290.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 276,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,054,000 after purchasing an additional 275,066 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 1,247.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,259,000 after purchasing an additional 231,904 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 75.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,708,000 after purchasing an additional 179,108 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 20.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,038,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,157,000 after purchasing an additional 175,687 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $256.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.21. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $183.04 and a 1 year high of $259.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.59 and a 200-day moving average of $222.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.16. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 33.95%. The company had revenue of $814.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 21.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $1,228,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.48, for a total value of $1,127,241.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,276 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.67.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

