Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Hill-Rom by 251.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Hill-Rom by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $492,713.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,173.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $634,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

HRC stock opened at $113.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.57. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.88 and a fifty-two week high of $117.10.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $782.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.14 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

