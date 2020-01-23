Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 307,234 Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 307,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.37% of Casa Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Casa Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Casa Systems by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Casa Systems by 590,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Casa Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA opened at $3.78 on Thursday. Casa Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.58 million, a P/E ratio of -37.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casa Systems Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

