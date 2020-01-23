Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Position in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 138.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,906 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of BMC Stock worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in BMC Stock by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in BMC Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in BMC Stock by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMCH. Stephens raised shares of BMC Stock from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

BMCH stock opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.53.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $964.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.70 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $423,216.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

