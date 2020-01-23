Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 56,974 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 236,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 50,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 28,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,426,000 after purchasing an additional 293,663 shares during the period. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNI. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.41.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $94.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.32. The company has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $80.92 and a fifty-two week high of $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.