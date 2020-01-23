Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,771,274 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 99.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771,274 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGN. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 111.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 165,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after buying an additional 87,471 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Allergan in the second quarter valued at $4,186,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 19.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,798,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,570,000 after buying an additional 463,755 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Allergan in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allergan in the second quarter valued at $1,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGN opened at $191.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.00. Allergan plc has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $194.61. The firm has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.43 and its 200 day moving average is $174.22.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 58.50%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Allergan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.63.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

