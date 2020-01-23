Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 71,014 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 96.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,014 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altarock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 13.4% during the third quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,081,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,730,000 after acquiring an additional 127,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,068,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,417,000 after acquiring an additional 64,739 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 17.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,041,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,091,000 after acquiring an additional 151,566 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 13,657.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 684,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,579,000 after acquiring an additional 679,723 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 500,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,960 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications stock opened at $510.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Charter Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $279.33 and a 12-month high of $517.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. BidaskClub raised Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $455.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.09.

In related news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 1,234 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.80, for a total value of $573,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,434 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,797 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.