Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 96,986 Shares of A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 96,986 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.20% of A10 Networks worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 88,857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 64,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 373,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 95,829 shares during the last quarter. 68.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $547.72 million, a PE ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97. A10 Networks Inc has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $8.29.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.83 million during the quarter. A10 Networks had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. Analysts anticipate that A10 Networks Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher P. White sold 9,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $63,816.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,328.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised A10 Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company.

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

