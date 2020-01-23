Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $1.04 Million Position in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,755 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 654,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,652,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,710,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FFBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $24.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. First Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.07 and a 12-month high of $28.59.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,475,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.