Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.05% of Adient at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 21.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after buying an additional 181,235 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Adient by 9.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 794,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,286,000 after purchasing an additional 69,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adient by 26.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,228,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,155 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Adient by 35.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,510,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,942,000 after purchasing an additional 652,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Adient by 21.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 92,558 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.32.

Adient stock opened at $21.59 on Thursday. Adient PLC has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Adient had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adient PLC will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

