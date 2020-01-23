Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 64,555 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,014 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Parsley Energy by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Parsley Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 80,847 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in Parsley Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 51,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Parsley Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,398 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PE opened at $16.93 on Thursday. Parsley Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $510.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PE. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.46.

In related news, Director Ron Brokmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,760.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

