Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. 20.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPC. Stephens lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Shares of PPC opened at $28.55 on Thursday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $30.27.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.