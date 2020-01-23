Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,707 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.61.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $53.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.80 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

