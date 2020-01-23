Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Acquires 20,289 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $1,891,000. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 63,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 42,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average of $38.07. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

