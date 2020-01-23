Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $8.51 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,454.26.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,484.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1,022.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,500.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,380.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,261.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

