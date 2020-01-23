ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR stock opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42. ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $17.50.

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers XTANDI and Eligard for the treatment of prostate cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA for overactive bladder (OAB) treatment; Vesicare forOAB treatment; Harnal/Omnic for functional symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; VESOMNI for storage symptoms and voiding symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF XL/Prograf XL, animmunosuppressant; and Funguard/MYCAMINE, a candin-type antifungal agent.

