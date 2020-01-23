Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARGGY shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. HSBC raised Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ARGGY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.75. 2,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,543. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.