Asura Coin (ASA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Asura Coin (CURRENCY:ASA) traded up 44.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Asura Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. During the last week, Asura Coin has traded 54.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Asura Coin has a market capitalization of $7,963.00 and $138.00 worth of Asura Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Asura Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $250.61 or 0.03008426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00199981 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00028780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00124205 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Asura Coin Profile

Asura Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,932,400 tokens. Asura Coin’s official website is asuracoin.io. Asura Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@asuracoin. Asura Coin’s official Twitter account is @asuracoin. The Reddit community for Asura Coin is /r/AsuraCoin.

Buying and Selling Asura Coin

Asura Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asura Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asura Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asura Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Asura Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asura Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.