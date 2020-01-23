Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Boosts Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,581 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $44,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,627 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,691,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $512,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,891 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1,632.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,122,790 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $62,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,972 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,315,274 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $228,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1,094.9% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 960,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $53,518,000 after purchasing an additional 879,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Barclays started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,529,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,538. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $63.03. The company has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.51.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.