Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Buys 83,666 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1,258.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,666 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.88.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,365,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $123.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

