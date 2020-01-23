Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Decreases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,240 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $21,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,291,820,000 after buying an additional 102,456 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $874,464,000 after acquiring an additional 96,610 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $448,544,000 after acquiring an additional 46,008 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,577 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,124,147 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $297,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.05.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Richard M. Libenson sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.25, for a total value of $507,919.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,247 shares in the company, valued at $670,167.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total transaction of $4,221,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,313 shares of company stock valued at $9,099,357 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $312.88. 1,535,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,308. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $296.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $205.75 and a 52 week high of $313.56.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

