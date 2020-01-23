Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,674 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $10,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,189.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 25,046 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 303.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the second quarter valued at $299,000. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the second quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the second quarter valued at $217,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IR. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

In related news, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,436,010.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,537,551.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 7,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $876,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,049 shares of company stock worth $37,930,655 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IR traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,960. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1 year low of $93.05 and a 1 year high of $138.33. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.81 and its 200 day moving average is $125.38.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

