Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $15.95 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,845 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 137,136 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 777,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,689,000 after acquiring an additional 39,435 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.54.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,679,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Young sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.93, for a total value of $4,378,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,057.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,796 shares of company stock worth $47,340,894. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $233.91. 977,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,517. The stock has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $163.68 and a one year high of $237.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.96 and a 200-day moving average of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $949.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.90 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.