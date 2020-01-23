Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $42.96 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,299 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $42,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen set a $76.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

CVS stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.53. 8,602,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,290,723. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.