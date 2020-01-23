Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $46.60 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 866,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 278,693 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for 1.4% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Micron Technology worth $46,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,370,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,831,377,000 after buying an additional 717,819 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 95.9% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,021,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $193,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,645 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 508.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,993,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $192,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173,660 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 23.1% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,301,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,992,000 after purchasing an additional 807,317 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 135.5% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,200,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

MU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.20. The company had a trading volume of 26,088,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,899,830. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $60.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MU. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.97.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $209,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,786 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,197. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

