Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,286 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.7% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $55,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,290,273,000 after acquiring an additional 336,468 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,147 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $249,294,000 after acquiring an additional 137,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $214,576,000 after acquiring an additional 407,354 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,152,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $200,555,000 after acquiring an additional 284,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,113,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $193,784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $252.86. 6,084,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,759,775. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.94. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $131.00 and a 12-month high of $253.59. The firm has a market cap of $154.69 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $179.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.86.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

