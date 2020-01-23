Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Invests $10.69 Million in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 367,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,689,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 351.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lewis A. Steverson sold 63,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $1,913,472.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,422 shares in the company, valued at $556,160.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,325 shares of company stock worth $2,481,690 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,167,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,453,273. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $35.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.45.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

