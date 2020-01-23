Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Lowers Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 12,055 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 1.4% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of Palo Alto Networks worth $45,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 98,396 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 292.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 620,651 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $126,464,000 after buying an additional 462,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PANW. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.45.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total value of $2,785,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 900,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,016,726.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $503,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,143,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,512 shares of company stock worth $9,173,199 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PANW traded up $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $244.90. The stock had a trading volume of 610,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,096. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $192.17 and a 52-week high of $260.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.76 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.74 and a 200-day moving average of $222.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

