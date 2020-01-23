Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,316,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,987 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 3.1% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Citigroup worth $105,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 226.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,110,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,870,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,239,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.80. 11,617,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,723,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $174.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.07. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Vining Sparks raised shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.61.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

