Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Purchases 118,273 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1,478.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,273 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 303.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 526.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a price target (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

SCHW traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.42. 8,126,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,689,894. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $149,657.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $14,703,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,364 shares of company stock valued at $17,174,848. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

