Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Raises Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $31,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TH Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.42.

Shares of BABA traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $219.13. The stock had a trading volume of 18,499,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,278,670. The firm has a market cap of $557.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.31 and a 200 day moving average of $184.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

