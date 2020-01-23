Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 18,725 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,480,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,725 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up 2.0% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Boston Scientific worth $66,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.57. 6,366,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,842,150. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.45. The firm has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens set a $48.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $210,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,902.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Williamson Scott purchased 250,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.12 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Insiders have sold 218,828 shares of company stock worth $9,695,889 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

