Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 20,452 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,452 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Dollar General worth $41,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Dollar General by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 346.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.95.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $155.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,529. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.51. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $166.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

