Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 2,870 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC decreased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $39,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $28,478,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,741,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,800,975,987.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Anne E. White bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.84 per share, with a total value of $108,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,160.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,544 shares of company stock worth $708,965 and sold 1,780,504 shares worth $219,697,912. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,138,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,359. The stock has a market cap of $135.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.20. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $142.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.40.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

