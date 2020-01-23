Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 4,035 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 2.0% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Honeywell International worth $65,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 7,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 801,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,869,000 after purchasing an additional 95,249 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 24.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 20.1% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 53.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.58. 2,434,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $129.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.87 and a 1-year high of $184.06.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.42.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

