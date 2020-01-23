Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 56,306 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520,225 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 56,306 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 1.9% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of American Express worth $64,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $131.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,842,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.86. American Express has a 12-month low of $99.38 and a 12-month high of $132.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of American Express from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $126.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.74.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $284,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,801.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

