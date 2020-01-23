Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 6,052 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,945 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,052 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $52,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

Shares of UNH traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $299.46. 3,169,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,884,519. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $302.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $284.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $291.21 and a 200 day moving average of $256.97.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

