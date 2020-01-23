Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Takes Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 277,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,064,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,676,000. Night Owl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,297,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,325,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.23. 2,105,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,173. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.98. The stock has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $80.58 and a one year high of $122.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone acquired 900 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.04 per share, with a total value of $104,436.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,001.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.19.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

